The food and drink record exports worth €19 billion in 2022 has been described as a “testament” to the work and investment of farmers by president of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan.

According to a new report from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), it shows that the value of agri-food exports rose by 22% when compared with the previous year.

The operating surplus in agriculture has doubled in the last 10 years to €4.7 billion, according to the report.

Cullinan said there are many elements in the chain that contribute to such a strong figure, but that farmers as primary producers are the “cornerstone” of the agri-food sector.

He said that last year was a “turbulent” year for the sector, with input costs rising to record levels.

The price for fertiliser rose by almost 100% during 2022, feeding stuffs costs increased by over 30%, while energy bills jumped by 45%.

“This export performance shows the resilience of producers in the face of unprecedented challenges. Their efforts in delivering this increase in exports should not be underestimated,” Cullinan said.

The IFA president said the value of the agri-food sector, particularly to the rural economy, has to be recognised by policymakers, both here and in Brussels.

“As the next CAP begins to take shape, the focus has to come back to the farmer. Without farmers, we wouldn’t have an export profile that delivers €19 billion to the Irish economy and supports tens of thousands of jobs in rural Ireland,” Cullinan said.

“We have seen a drift away from support for food production. If these figures show us anything, it’s that policy measures that recognise and reward the work of farmers do deliver a dividend,” he added.