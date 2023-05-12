The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall of specific batches of Tesco frozen southern fried chicken goujons due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The country of origin is Poland and the batch best before date is May 31, 2023. The affected product has batch codes 23122 and 23123.

Recall notices will be displayed at point of sale in Tesco stores.

The FSAI has warned consumers not to eat the implicated batches. It said if the chicken has already been consumed, cooking should remove the risk.

The FSAI also warned that raw chicken should always be handled hygienically when defrosting and preparing it, and also cooked thoroughly before eating it.

Salmonella

According to the FSAI, people infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Other recalls this year

The FSAI has already issued recalls this year for numerous products including cadbury chocolate dessert products sold in some Lidl stores and pork chops sold in Dunnes Stores.

The FSAI also announced this week that it imposed three closure orders and one prohibition order on food businesses during the month of April.

This was for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

The closures included: