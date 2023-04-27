The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued an alert for a pork chop product amid concerns regarding salmonella.

The authority has recalled Dunnes Stores 400g ‘4 Irish Smoky BBQ Quick Fry Pork Loin Chops’ due to the presence of salmonella.

This batch was sold as fresh and is past its use-by date, however, the label states it is suitable for home freezing.

The FSAI has instructed manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers to ensure recall notices are displayed at point-of-sale.

The batch code is 104 with a use-by date of April 22, 2023 with the country of origin listed as Ireland.

Salmonella

According to the FSAI, people infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

Elderly people, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch, should they have it in their freezer.

If the pork has already been eaten, the FSAI said that cooking should remove the risk. The advice is that raw meat should always be handled hygienically when defrosting and preparing it, and also cooked thoroughly before eating it.

Other product notices

Meanwhile, the FSAI has said that a batch of Donnybrook Fair Shepherd’s Pie was mispacked with Donnybrook Fair Fish Pie.

The product contains fish which is not declared in the list of ingredients. According to the food authority, this may make the implicated batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of fish.

The specific details of the pack are as follows: Donnybrook Fair Shepherd’s Pie; pack size: 400g; batch code: 111; use-by date: 01/05/2023.