Unidentifiable meat, rodent droppings and a live cockroach infestation were some of the reasons that the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) gave for taking action against food businesses in March.

Last month, 11 enforcement orders were served on food businesses for breaches of food safety legislation.

The 10 closure orders and one prohibition order were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and officers of the FSAI.

FSAI

Some of the reasons for inspectors issuing enforcement orders included:

A food business operating from a barber shop with no facilities for maintaining hygiene and protecting the food;

A lack of labelling and traceability information regarding frozen fish heads, cow skin and unidentifiable meat;

Frozen fish stored in a malfunctioning freezer;

A live cockroach infestation in a kitchen;

A dead rat in an open drain in a food and packaging store;

Rodent droppings spotted on a premises;

No water supply in a premises, with no method to wash equipment or food;

Insufficient protection of foodstuffs from contact with toxic materials;

Inadequate cleaning practices and a lack of hand washing facilities.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said that a number of food businesses were found to be unregistered.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and the food business owner is legally responsible for ensuring that the food they produce is safe to eat.

“All food businesses must follow food safety regulations and there are no exceptions.

“If a food business is unsure about their legal requirements, they should consult their environmental health officer, veterinary inspector or contact the FSAI Advice line,” Dr. Byrne said.

Orders

The report shows that four closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

La Punk Beauty Hair Salon, 19 Henry Place, Dublin 1;

Mullingar Farm Meats, Unit 9, Cookstown Business Centre, Cookstown Industrial Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24;

Mizzoni Pizza Café, 31 Irish Street, Ardee, Louth;

Daisy’s Grill (take away), Callan House, Newtown Avenue, Malahide Road Industrial Park, Dublin 17;

There were six closure orders were served under the EU regulations on:

Portarlington RFC, Lea Road, Portarlington, Laois;

Market Street Foodhalls (Closed activities: activities relating to the production and processing of any products of animal origin), Unit 7G Swords Business Park, Swords, Co. Dublin;

Sparkles Cocktail, 81 River Mill View, Navan, Meath;

Union Café (Closed activities: operations from the kitchen only. The serving of beverages from the bar area is not affected by this closure order), 68 Deerpark Road, Mount Merrion, Co. Dublin;

Sushi Mood (operated from a domestic kitchen), Grange Rath, Drogheda, Meath;

Johnson Best Food African Take Away, 86 Summerhill, Dublin 1.

A prohibition order was served under EU regulations on Johnson Best Food African Take Away, 86 Summerhill, Dublin 1.

The HSE also took a prosecution last month in relation to Milne Foods Limited, Syngefield Industrial Estate, Birr, Co. Offaly.