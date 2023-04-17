The Co. Tipperary headquartered Arrabawn co-op has confirmed that it will reduce its milk price for March.

Arrabawn said that “due to weaker global dairy market conditions” its board has decided to reduce the co-op’s price for March.

It has reduced its price by 4c/L to 44.19c/L inclusive of VAT at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In a statement the co-op also said:

“The board of Arrabawn has announced a 4c/L support for the processor’s fixed milk price schemes for March. This applies to the total volume of milk in fixed milk price schemes”.

It outlined its commitment to “continue to pay the highest possible price that market conditions will allow”.

The Co. Tipperary has announced that it is also changing its winter bonus scheme for winter 2023/2024.

According to Arrabawn the winter bonus will be paid to suppliers for December 2023, and January and February of 2024.

It said that the winter bonus criteria will be:

2c/L December 2023

4c/L January 2024

3c/L February 2024

“The winter bonus is exclusive to all manufacturing suppliers who meet the manufacturing milk quality parameters,” the co-op stated.

Arrabawn is scheduled to hold is annual general meeting (AGM) this week in Nenagh on Wednesday ( April 19).

According to the chair of the co-op, Edward Carr, the AGM will be followed by a special general meeting where its board will put forward a number of motions on rule changes including:

Restructure of the representative committee

board from 18 to 14;

members;

directors on the co-op’s board from one to two;

for board and representative committee members.

Carr has said that “these motions are very important for the future and ongoing progression” of the co-op.

The Co. Tippeary headquarterd co-op is the third organisation this month to cut milk prices for March.

Lakeland was the first to announce a price drop for March of 4c/L to 42.85c/L inclusive of VAT at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Kerry Group today (Monday, April 17) also announced it will pay suppliers a base milk price of 40c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. This marks a drop of 4c/L by the processor.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) had warned that margins for dairy farmers will “be completely wiped out” if there is a further round of price cuts for March milk.

But last week, Lakeland Dairies CEO, Colin Kelly told Agriland that milk price in the short-term is likely to contract even further in the months ahead as markets continue to determine returns.

“The market today is lower than where, ultimately, the milk price is, so unfortunately a contraction looks inevitable in the short-term,” Kelly said.