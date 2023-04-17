Drummonds agronomist Brian Reilly is confirming that wet weather diseases are currently impacting on cereal crops such as winter wheat and barley.

“We are talking septoria in wheat and rhynchosporium in barley,” he said.

“Weather conditions are set to improve over the next few days. Consequently, this disease threat is going to explode, and growers must act accordingly.”

Reilly spoke at a farm walk on the Navan farm of the Finnegan family in the past few days (April 13).

“Ground conditions are extremely poor at the present time. Some areas have had three-times the amount or rain that would be normally expected for the month of March,” he added.

“Ground conditions are set to improve and, specifically, where barley crops are concerned, up to six or possibly seven jobs will need to be addressed over the coming days.

“But our key message to growers is to spread their activities over a number of field passes and to avoid complicated tank mixes.

“Trying to get everything done at the same time simply puts stress on barley crops. In turn, this opens them up to the threat of ramularia.”

Management of cereal crops

Reilly recommends a first tank mix for winter barley crops to include a fungicide plus trace elements.

This should be followed up with a spray mix that includes a plant growth regulator and a relevant crop stimulant.

He added: “Macfare is a fungicide that targets rhynchosporium very effectively. The advised application rate is 0.9L/ha.”

Reilly is also recommending that a similar, graduated approach be taken where the management of wheat crops is concerned.

“The priority here is to get on top of the septoria challenge,” he commented.

“A robust and well timed T1 programme is going to be critical to keep septoria pressure at bay”.

The Drummonds agronomist also highlighted the role that foliar sulphur can play in boosting the overall health status of wheat crops, particularly at the T0 application stage.

Significantly, he also confirmed Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) in a number of barley crops in counties Louth and Meath.

“This is especially so in coastal areas,” he continued.

Farm walk

Those attending the farm event had the opportunity of walking an excellent crop of PT303 winter oilseed rape.

“The field was sown last August and is looking tremendously well right now,” said Reilly.

“PT303 is sclerotinia tolerant and is very well suited to Irish conditions. The crop that we walked is currently at the 20% flowering stage and is approximately 100cm in height.”

More generally, Reilly is aware of the fact that a number of winter rape crops will require a final split of nitrogen (N).

“With some crops reaching a metre in height, using a conventional fertiliser spreader may not be an option,” he explained.

“But applying a foliar nitrogen source is. The good news for growers is that several products are now available that can be applied using a conventional sprayer.”

The ‘take home’ message given to those in attendance at the farm walk was the necessity of getting on op of the severe septoria and rhynchosporium challenges which are prevalent in wheat and barley crops right now.