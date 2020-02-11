‘Real gems’: Choose your pick on 2 farms…in Westmeath or Cavan

Martin Shortt Auctioneers brings to the market not one but two properties: the first located in Co. Westmeath; and the other in Co. Cavan.

The first of the two properties on offer is a circa 35.5ac residential farm, Lismacanican House, located at Upper Lismacanican, Mountnugent, Co. Cavan.

Small-scale grazing operation

The 35.5ac farm, made up of “top-quality agricultural land”, is all sowed down for grass currently and is well fenced. According to the auctioneers, it would be highly suitable for livestock farming.

The property boats good road frontage.

Included within the sale, and on the enclosed farmland, is a number of outbuildings and gates set up for pens. The outhouses are stone built, with some of them in need of refurbishment.

Moreover, there is a two-storey dwelling present also. The interior comprises: two bedrooms; a kitchen; a sitting room; and a bathroom. However, to note, it is also in need of serious refurbishment.

Commenting on the residential farm, Martin Shortt Auctioneers said: “The property is an ideal purchase for someone wishing to run a small-scale grazing operation, with an asking price of €475,000.”

Further information on the holding is available on: www.property.ie.

‘Real gem of a farm’

The second of the properties up for sale through Martin Shortt Auctioneers is a 69ac farm at Graftonstown, Bracklyn, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

The property is in “excellent condition”, according to the auctioneers, and would suit as a tillage, dairy, beef, sheep or equestrian enterprise.

This farm is currently laid out in one large block of flat ground, with “not an inch of waste”. Furthermore it is well fenced and the river forms one of the boundaries.

It is currently laid out in grass with a healthy crop of silage lying in wait; while some of the adjoining lands are laid out in tillage also.

It is considered as a “real gem of a farm” because of the quality of this rich soil combined with contract fencing.

In addition to the farmland, there are three bay sheds with a double lean-to and yard present.

Lastly, there is ample road frontage with the property and it has potential for a residential farm subject to planning permission.

The property at Graftonstown is guiding at €600,000. Further information can be found on: www.property.ie.