Investigations into arson following shed fire

Investigations are ongoing into a suspected case of arson that occurred last month when a shed containing hay bales was set on fire in Co. Armagh.

In an appeal for information in relation to the incident, members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Newry and Mourne said:

“We are appealing for witnesses regarding an incident of arson. A stone shed containing bales of hay was set alight by as yet persons unknown.

“This happened on Sunday, January 19, at approximately 7:30pm, along the Millvale Road in Bessbrook.

This fire posed significant danger to any person that may have been walking nearby.

“If you have any information or noticed anything suspicious in the area, please give us a call on 101 quoting reference CC2020011901491,” the police statement said.

2 injured in tractor collision

A man and a woman, both aged in their 70s, were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor last week.

The incident occurred last Wednesday, February 5, in Co. Down, according to local members of the PSNI.

In a statement on social media, PSNI officers based in the Newry and Mourne area said:

“Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Grange Road area of Cranfield on Wednesday, February 5.”

PSNI inspector Stewart said: “Shortly after 10:30am it was reported that a white Nissan Micra and a blue tractor were involved.

A man and a woman, both aged 76 years old, were injured and taken to hospital. The woman’s condition is described as critical and the male’s condition is described as serious but stable.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 488 of 05/02/2020,” the PSNI statement concluded.