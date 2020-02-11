Caltech-Crystalyx announces new appointment
Caltech-Crystalyx has announced the appointment of Luke Morgan to the position of accounts manager for the Connacht and Co. Donegal area.
The Ulster University graduate will work closely with farm store staff throughout this catchment area, according to the agricultural business firm.
Caltech-Crystalyx manufactures high-density feed blocks which it says are designed to nutritionally complement the forages fed to all ruminant livestock.
The company centres around supplementation to the main forage diets of cows, beef, sheep, goats, and deer, and Crystalyx blocks are soled in more than 20 countries around the world, according to Caltech.
