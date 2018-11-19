Rainfall warning issued with accumulations of up to 35mm

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for four counties, with rain accumulations of up to 35mm expected.

Issued for counties Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath, the warning was issued by the national meteorological office this afternoon.

It will come into effect tomorrow (Tuesday, November 20) at 12:00pm and will remain in place until 12:00pm on Wednesday.

Persistent showers will lead to rainfall accumulations of 25mm to 35mm, Met Eireann warns.

Regarding the rest of today’s weather, this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with showers developing in isolated areas. Highest temperatures today will be between 8° to 10° with moderate to fresh, easterly winds blowing.

Tonight will be mainly dry with a good deal of cloud and some clear intervals breaking in areas.

As the night progresses, scattered showers will develop in the east and south of the country. Minimum temperatures tonight will range from 2° to 6°, according to the national forecaster.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 20) will see a cold and mostly cloudy day.

Showers will spread westwards across the majority of the country through the morning and will become more prolonged and widespread in the afternoon, the national forecaster predicts.

The north and west of provinces Connacht and Ulster will remain mainly dry with some bright spells of sunshine predicted.