Rainfall warning issued for 10 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 10 counties for tomorrow, Friday, July 19.

Issued today, the warning will be valid from 8:00am tomorrow morning through to 8:00pm in the evening.

The alert is in place for counties: Galway: Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo; Leitrim; Donegal; Cavan; Monaghan; Longford; and Westmeath.

In these areas, rain followed by heavy, possibly thundery downpours could lead to accumulations of 25mm to 40mm with the risk of localised flooding.

Today, there will be scattered showers with some sunny spells today and showers will turn heavy mainly over the northern half of the country.

Top temperatures will reach 17° to 21° in moderate westerly breezes, occasionally fresh along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight, showers will become isolated in the north and it will be dry for a time but cloud will increase from the southwest with rain soon pushing in over Munster and spreading to Leinster and Connacht by dawn.

Lowest temperatures will drop to 10° to 14° in light south-west to southerly breezes, according to Met Éireann.

Tomorrow morning will see rain become widespread and heavy and turn more showery later with the risk of thundery downpours, which may lead to localised flooding.

It will become warm and humid with top temperatures reaching 19° to 23° generally, but 17° or 18° in the north and north-west in light variable breezes.