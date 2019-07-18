35ac of barley up in smoke due to suspected rubbish burning in Suffolk

35ac of barley was burnt in a widespread field fire, thought to have been started by rubbish burning in Suffolk, England, yesterday, Wednesday, July 17.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon at Foxhall, near Ipswich. According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, 21 appliances were mobilised in total from around the English county to tackle the blaze.

According to the manager of the farm that owned the barley, the fire was started by individuals that burned rubbish in a field gateway next to 40ac of barley.

Congratulations to the 🛎🔚’s that decided to burn rubbish in our field gateway next to 40 acres of fit barley.

Many thanks to ⁦@HomeFarmNacton⁩ for the plough and a big thanks to ⁦@SuffolkFire⁩ for the effort.

35 acres burnt,5 saved.#FarmSafetyWeek #goodneighbours pic.twitter.com/8lDCwzA5wh — Dan Kiddy (@dan_kiddy1) July 17, 2019

Through the help of a neighbouring farm and the fire service, 5ac of barley was saved.

In a brief statement on social media yesterday, the fire service said: “Our crews, assisted by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, are currently in attendance of a large standing crop fire in Foxhall.

17 fire appliances are currently on scene. Please avoid the area if possible and expect local traffic congestion if you have to travel in that vicinity.

This was later followed by an update, stating: “Crews from across the county supported by crews from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service are still at the scene of the large standing crop fire at Foxhall near Ipswich.

Crews from across the County supported by crews from @ECFRS #Manningtree are still at the scene of the large standing crop fire at #Foxhall near #Ipswich. Please avoid the Hall Road and Purdis Road areas to allow emergency vehicle access. Crews will remain on scene damping down. pic.twitter.com/ga49t4n8Zt — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) July 17, 2019

“Please avoid the Hall Road and Purdis Road areas to allow emergency vehicle access.