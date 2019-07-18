Gardaí seek information on stolen Land Rover

Members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information in relation to the theft of a Land Rover Defender earlier this week.

Taken from a premises in Co. Meath in the early hours of yesterday morning, Wednesday, July 17, the vehicle is described as a blue 4×4 with a “10-MH” registration.

In a statement yesterday, local Gardaí said: “Kells Gardaí are appealing for any information in relation to the theft of a 10MH registered blue Land Rover Defender which was taken during the early hours of this morning from Lakefield, Crossakeel.

A house was entered and keys were taken and the vehicle was driven off at speed at approximately 2:30am.

“Anybody with any information please contact Kells Gardaí on: 046-9280820,” the statement concluded.

Stolen trailers

Meanwhile, also in Co. Meath, a farmer has appealed for information following the theft of two trailers from his yard over the weekend.

The implements are believed to have been taken at some point between Friday, July 12, and Monday, July 15.

A description has been provided of the stolen trailers.

One of the trailers is a 12ft X 5ft 10in Ifor Williams livestock trailer with sheep decks and dividing gate. It was highlighted that this trailer has some noticeable roof damage which would make it stand out.

In addition, the implement has the number 1-54415 cut into the chassis which would be difficult to hide, according to the owner.

The second trailer taken in the raid is a 12ft X 5ft flatbed trailer.

The implements were taken from a yard located on the N2 approximately 4km south of Slane village, at the end of a lane-way.

There was a locked gate on both the lane and the yard; both were broken open to gain access.

The two trailers were also locked using the manufacturer’s locking system.