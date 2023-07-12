As the weather gets warmer, the evenings longer and the school holidays have begun, the Health Service Executive (HSE) is reminding people not to handle or touch sick or dead wild birds to protect themselves from avian influenza, otherwise known as bird flu.

As people spend more time outdoors over the summer months they may come across dead and sick wild birds, according to the director of the HSE Health Protection Service, Dr. Eamonn O’Moore.

Dr. O’Moore said: “Although it is very unusual for people to catch bird flu, it can happen.

“We are advising people not to pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds, and to keep their pets away from them.

“Bird flu is a type of influenza that affects birds and while it is rare that humans can become infected, it can cause serious disease. Bird flu is not human-to-human transmissible.”

The advice is that people should also avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with bird faeces and should not handle bird feathers they find in the wild.

According to the HSE, it is always best practice in general, to regularly wash hands with soap and water or to clean your hands with alcohol-based hand gel when out in the wild.

“Anyone who comes across dead or sick wild birds can notify the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine via the Avian Check App or call the Avian Influenza Helpline Number; 076 106 4403, or; 1850 200 0456 (outside of normal office hours),” Dr. O’Moore concluded.

Bird flu

Meanwhile, the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) recently confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza HPAI H5N1 was identified in captive birds in West Sussex.

A 3km captive bird monitoring controlled zone was immediately put in force.

Bird flu was also recently confirmed at a commercial premises near the coast of Scotland and over 500 wild birds have been removed from Scottish beaches.

According to Defra, there have 188 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic bird flu since October 1, 2022.

This includes: