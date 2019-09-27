Public consultation on next agri-food strategy extended

The public consultation on the Government’s next agri-food strategy up to the year 2030 has been extended, Minister Michael Creed announced today, Friday, September 27.

The strategy will be the successor to the current Food Wise 2025 strategy.

The consultation process, which was opened on July 31, was originally supposed to close on Tuesday, October 1. This closing date has now been extended to the close of business on Friday, October 18.

The development of the next agri-food strategy will be a major milestone for the sector.

Minister Creed commented: “I acknowledge that we are in a very busy period of consultation with our stakeholders on a range of policy areas, and I am therefore keen to facilitate engagement on this particular consultation.

“I hope that by extending the closing date for submissions, all interested groups and individuals will contribute to the public consultation. This is your opportunity to have your say and I look forward to receiving everyone’s input,” he added.

The consultation is composed of two elements. The first is a public consultation document which “sets the scene” and outlines a number of questions.

Respondents to the consultation should use the official response form, which can be downloaded here.

The second part of the consultation is a short online survey, which can be found here.