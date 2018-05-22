Public appeal for information following overnight break-in and farm theft

A Co. Tyrone farmer is appealing for information following a break-in on his farm and the theft of his machinery earlier this week.

Seeking help from the public in identifying the perpetrators, Richard Beattie, an auctioneer and farmer from Omagh, posted a video on Facebook of his CCTV feed, showing the criminals blatantly stealing a quad.

Beattie posted a message with the video and pictures yesterday (Monday, May 21), stating: “These ‘men’ came to our farm last night on Glenpark Road, Omagh.”