Public appeal for information following overnight break-in and farm theft
A Co. Tyrone farmer is appealing for information following a break-in on his farm and the theft of his machinery earlier this week.
Seeking help from the public in identifying the perpetrators, Richard Beattie, an auctioneer and farmer from Omagh, posted a video on Facebook of his CCTV feed, showing the criminals blatantly stealing a quad.
Beattie posted a message with the video and pictures yesterday (Monday, May 21), stating: “These ‘men’ came to our farm last night on Glenpark Road, Omagh.”
“Most importantly they were in our home as my children slept. Words cannot describe how annoyed we as a family are.
“We are asking for your help, so please share this post. Contact the police or ourselves if you have any information.”
Beattie said that the footage was recorded at 2:14am in the early hours of yesterday morning. Anyone with information can get in contact with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on the 101 number.
Alternatively, people can anonymously phone the Crimestoppers number on: 0800-555-111.
