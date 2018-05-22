Pics: 3-wheel ‘Del Boy’ trailer seized by Gardai
A double-axle trailer has been seized by Gardai – because it was missing a wheel.
Stopped by Gardai in the Blanchardstown region, Co. Dublin, a court notice was issued to the driver, according to the An Garda Siochana Twitter account earlier this morning (Tuesday, May 22).
The Twitter account poked some fun at the dodgy set-up, commenting: “Blanchardstown Roads Policing: This ‘Del Boys’ double axle trailer needs needs 4 wheels not 3!! Trailer seized and court to follow.”
Blanchardstown Roads Policing: This ‘Del Boys’ double axle
trailer needs needs 4 wheels not 3!! Trailer
seized and court to follow. pic.twitter.com/pZJFxizjHU
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 22, 2018
Collision on the way to the mart
Meanwhile, also this morning, a jeep and trailer carrying calves on the way to a mart was involved in a collision.
The jeep was on the way to Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co. Cavan at the time, with the incident occurring just off the M3 motorway – on the dual carriageway coming from the Clonee direction.
The man driving the car was taken to hospital but is not believed to have been seriously injured.
Emergency services also attended the collision, with an ambulance, Gardai and three units of the fire brigade arriving.