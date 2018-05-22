Pics: 3-wheel ‘Del Boy’ trailer seized by Gardai

A double-axle trailer has been seized by Gardai – because it was missing a wheel.

Stopped by Gardai in the Blanchardstown region, Co. Dublin, a court notice was issued to the driver, according to the An Garda Siochana Twitter account earlier this morning (Tuesday, May 22).

The Twitter account poked some fun at the dodgy set-up, commenting: “Blanchardstown Roads Policing: This ‘Del Boys’ double axle trailer needs needs 4 wheels not 3!! Trailer seized and court to follow.”

Collision on the way to the mart

Meanwhile, also this morning, a jeep and trailer carrying calves on the way to a mart was involved in a collision.

A car ran into the back of the trailer, dislodging the trailer from the jeep and forcing it off the road – with a total of 13 calves still inside.

The jeep was on the way to Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co. Cavan at the time, with the incident occurring just off the M3 motorway – on the dual carriageway coming from the Clonee direction.

The man driving the car was taken to hospital but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

A vet attended the scene; one of the calves had to be put down as a resu

lt of injuries sustained but the remaining 12 calves are believed to be unhurt.