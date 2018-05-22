Collision involving calves en route to mart

A jeep and trailer carrying calves on the way to a mart was involved in a collision earlier this morning (Tuesday, May 22).

A car ran into the back of the trailer, dislodging the trailer from the jeep and forcing it off the road – with a total of 13 calves still inside.

The jeep was on the way to Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co. Cavan at the time, with the incident occurring just off the M3 motorway – on the dual carriageway coming from the Clonee direction.

The man driving the car was taken to hospital but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

A vet attended the scene; one of the calves had to be put down as a result of injuries sustained but the remaining 12 calves are believed to be unhurt.

Emergency services also attended the collision, with an ambulance, Gardai and three units of the fire brigade arriving.

Meanwhile, last Wednesday, May 16, a total of 48 firefighters were called in to battle a gorse fire in Co. Antrim – which spread over an area of 1km.

The blaze broke out in Craig’s Forest, Finvoy, Ballymoney, with emergency services called at about 3:20pm.

Releasing a statement on the matter yesterday, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “At approximately 3:20pm this afternoon, NIFRS Regional Control Centre received a call to a report of a gorse fire on land near to Craig’s Forest, Finvoy, Ballymoney.

A total of eight fire appliances with 48 firefighters are currently engaged in firefighting operations.