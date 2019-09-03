Protesting farmers elect 3 representatives for talks

Newly formed farm group the Independent Farmers of Ireland has elected three national representatives to speak on its behalf following a democratic election at its first meeting held last night, Monday, September 2.

The three representatives were elected by farmers who have been protesting outside nine factories around the country.

The three spokespeople will have a mandate “to speak and negotiate on behalf of all the peacefully protesting independent farmers of Ireland at any talks or discussions relating to the current beef crisis that our industry is undergoing”, the organisation has said.

Responding to comments from Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed that he cannot enter talks with the groups of protesters as there is no leader to talk to, the Independent Farmers of Ireland group outlined that it now has three spokespeople “who are available and willing to enter talks with Minister Creed should he wish”.

“We wish for Minister Creed to step up and call for talks to begin,” the group said in a statement.

“As discussed within this meeting, the consensus seems to be throughout the country that the Independent Farmers of Ireland will continue their peaceful protest for as long as needed.

“Or until such a time that our three elected representatives are allowed to negotiate on our behalf in order to ensure the survival of a beef production system which has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world.”

The group highlighted that the beef system in Ireland is environmentally friendly, carbon efficient and supports a social and economic infrastructure in rural communities.

Ireland is promoted worldwide as the land with 40 shades of green, stone walls and family farms.

“China is crying out for sustainable beef; yet our eco-friendly Taoiseach has not commented on this whole beef controversy once,” the statement concluded.