New protest begins at ABP site in Clones

AgriLand understands that a protest by beef farmers has begun at an ABP meat processing plant in Clones, Co. Monaghan.

Sources say the protest began on Sunday morning, September 1. As things stood early yesterday, Monday, September 2, the protesters were not allowing livestock lorries to enter the facility.

It is understood that there were a number of livestock lorries and trailers parked outside the plant waiting to get into the plant yesterday.

According to sources, Gardaí had appeared on the scene at one point during the day, in what was described as a “stand-off” situation.

Kepak Athleague

The new protest comes amidst a number of other incidences at the various protests from around the country.

Yesterday it was revealed that a scheduled inspection of the Kepak facility in Athleague, Co. Roscommon, by officials from China was prevented from going ahead due to a protest outside the factory gates there.

According the RTÉ, the inspectors failed to gain entry to the plant as a result of the protest.

The inspectors, part of a group that is inspecting meat processing plants around the country, were due to carry out the inspection with a view to approving the Athleague facility for exporting beef and sheepmeat to China.

At the moment, Ireland does not export sheepmeat to the Asian country.

Kildare Incident

Meanwhile, Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident that occurred outside a meat plant in Co. Kildare on Sunday, September 1, in which a man was injured.

In a statement to AgriLand at the weekend, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Kildare are making enquiries into an alleged incident that occurred Sunday, September 1, outside a meat processing plant in Kildare.

One male protester (60s) was injured during an incident and was removed to Naas General Hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing, according to Gardaí.

In addition, a video has emerged on social media from a protest at Kildare Chilling on Sunday showing a tense stand-off between demonstrators and factory staff.

The video shows a protester lying on the ground, with three people attending to him.