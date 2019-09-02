‘Here until Christmas if needs be’: Protesters not afraid of the long haul

Nine lorry loads of meat remain in a meat factory in Co. Laois – and will not leave the plant until current issues are resolved, protesters have vowed.

Speaking to AgriLand, a number of individual farmer protesters demonstrating outside Meadow Meats in Rathdowney, Co. Laois, outlined their stance on the current impasse with factory management following failed talks over the weekend.

“We’ve made two concessions so far – and got nothing in return – so we won’t be allowing any more out,” one farmer said.

We’re managing it as best we can and we’re absolutely rigid about peaceful protests – there’s no shouting, no verbal abuse, no slapping at lorries – none of that craic.

Another protester stressed that the farmers present are there for the long haul – with a Christmas tree sourced by one to signal their intent.

“It’s going well. The place is fully shut down from our side; there’s no lorries in or out. There’s no cattle being killed there. It’s going to stay that way until we get these issues resolved.

“We have the Christmas tree up for Christmas!” he added.

Meanwhile, around the country, other protest pickets have seen tense scenes today, Monday, September 2.

In Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, footage has emerged of clashes between Gardaí and protesters. Involving dozens of Gardaí and demonstrators, the scuffling apparently lasted for several minutes.

Earlier today, one protester was arrested, while another was injured and taken by ambulance to Cavan General Hospital.

The atmosphere was also highly charged between protesters and tractor drivers at pickets outside Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, also.