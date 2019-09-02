Protesting farmers call meeting to elect reps for talks

A group representing the independent protesting farmers that are demonstrating outside a number of meat factories around the country has revealed that it will be meeting this evening to elect representatives for further beef talks with processors.

In a statement earlier today, September 2, a spokesperson for the group – called the Independent Farmers of Ireland – said:

“In an effort to restart the beef talks, three delegates from each factory affected by the national beef protest will hold a meeting in the midlands to democratically elect three national representatives.

These representatives will be able to sit at the negotiating table with the full backing of all protesters and facilitate any proposal that is reached.

“This course of action is being taken to provide us, the Independent Farmers of Ireland, with a united voice in the face of continuous harassment of our individual members by big business.”

Advertisement

The new farming group also claimed that, “despite repeated efforts to engage with Minister Creed, all approaches have been rebuffed”.

“In fact it has been stated that all we want to talk about is price which is far from the truth as the minister is well aware.

“Going forward we will have three spokespeople available at all times to attempt to bring this stalemate to an end and achieve the original goal of this protest,” the statement concluded.