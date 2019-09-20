Protest in Nenagh ‘suspended’ while Rathkeale resumes beef kill

The protest outside the ABP meat factory in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary has been suspended, according to demonstrators, while Slaney Meats in Bunclody, Co. Wexford, has also seen the blockade outside its premises lifted.

Meanwhile, the beef kill has resumed in ABP Rathkeale, Co. Limerick, as picket lines dispersed yesterday, Thursday, September 19, according to sources.

Speaking to AgriLand, a protester from the Nenagh picket said that the demonstration there has been suspended for the time being to give the proposals made in last weekend’s agreement a chance.

The proposals listed in the agreement struck between farm organisations, meat processors and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine on Sunday, September 15, include improved and additional Quality Assurance Scheme bonuses.

These comprise: a new 8c/kg bonus for cattle over 30 months; an extra 8c/kg for under 30-month in-spec cattle, bringing their bonus to 20c/kg; and, in addition, O- and 4+ categories will get an extra 12c/kg, having previously been ineligible for a QAS bonus.

The agreement also includes: a number of interventions for beef producers; actions for improving information along the supply chain; the provision of a Beef Market Taskforce; and the implementation of an EU regulation on price reporting.

At the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, Co. Carlow, yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urged farmers to give the agreement a chance, pointing to the deal and producer organisations as “the way forward”.