Whelan and Tracey take titles again
John Whelan – Co. Wexford – and Eamonn Tracey – Co. Carlow – took first place in the senior reversible and conventional plough classes once again yesterday, September 19.
The pair came out overall winners of the senior classes following two days of ploughing – the first on stubble and the second day, which was the test match, on grass.
AgriLand brought readers all of the action from the ploughing fields. The results from day 3 are below.
Yesterday, we also spoke with John Whelan and Eamonn Tracey during the competition. Those clips can be seen below.
- Eamonn Tracey – Carlow;
- Martin Kehoe – Wexford;
- Matthew Simms – Donegal.
- John Whelan – Wexford;
- Dan Donnelly – Wexford;
- Jer Coakley – Cork West.
- Derek O’Driscoll – Kerry;
- Michael Hannon – Cork East;
- Barry White – Dublin.
- Pádraig Walsh – Cork West;
- Frankie Gowing – Offaly;
- Francis Harney – Wexford.
- Sinéad Monaghan – Longford;
- Orla Hayes – Cork East;
- Ivan Simms – Donegal.
- Maria Dunne – Kildare;
- Darren Cuddihy – Kilkenny;
- Lorna Byrne – Laois.
- Daniel Burke – Kerry;
- Eoghan McCabe – Cavan;
- Ben Flynn – Dublin.
- Joseph Keane – Wexford;
- Gavan Duffy – Meath;
- Richard Duffy – Dublin.
- Trevor Fleming – Cork East;
- Bruno McCormack – Meath;
- William Hayden – Wexford – and Eoin Buttle – Dublin.
- Jeremiah Delaney – Cork East;
- James Kilgirrife – Galway;
- Kevin Doran – Wicklow.
