Whelan and Tracey take titles again

John Whelan – Co. Wexford – and Eamonn Tracey – Co. Carlow – took first place in the senior reversible and conventional plough classes once again yesterday, September 19.

The pair came out overall winners of the senior classes following two days of ploughing – the first on stubble and the second day, which was the test match, on grass.

AgriLand brought readers all of the action from the ploughing fields. The results from day 3 are below.

Yesterday, we also spoke with John Whelan and Eamonn Tracey during the competition. Those clips can be seen below.

Kverneland conventional plough class: Eamonn Tracey – Carlow; Martin Kehoe – Wexford; Matthew Simms – Donegal.

Kverneland reversible test match: John Whelan – Wexford; Dan Donnelly – Wexford; Jer Coakley – Cork West.

Junior conventional plough class: Advertisement Derek O’Driscoll – Kerry; Michael Hannon – Cork East; Barry White – Dublin.

Standard three-furrow reversible plough class: Pádraig Walsh – Cork West; Frankie Gowing – Offaly; Francis Harney – Wexford.

Novice two-furrow senior conventional plough class: Sinéad Monaghan – Longford; Orla Hayes – Cork East; Ivan Simms – Donegal.

Novice two-furrow intermediate conventional plough class: Maria Dunne – Kildare; Darren Cuddihy – Kilkenny; Lorna Byrne – Laois.

Novice two-furrow junior conventional plough class: Daniel Burke – Kerry; Eoghan McCabe – Cavan; Ben Flynn – Dublin.

Vintage single-furrow pedestrian class: Joseph Keane – Wexford; Gavan Duffy – Meath; Richard Duffy – Dublin.

Vintage single-furrow mounted class: Trevor Fleming – Cork East; Bruno McCormack – Meath; William Hayden – Wexford – and Eoin Buttle – Dublin.