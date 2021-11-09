Proposed solutions for dealing with agricultural emissions are “missing the target” according to the National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS).

NOTS is a not-for-profit network specialising in training for the rapidly expanding organic and regenerative farming sectors.

NOTS network manager, Sean McGloin, called out the high level of scrutiny on the agriculture sector in his opening address at BioFarm 2021, Ireland’s Biological Farming Conference which takes place this week.

He also highlighted the role that biological and regenerative agriculture can play in tackling climate change in the agriculture industry.

Farmers can be part of the solution to emissions through the proper management of soil health and biology, rather than a target for governments to aim for, he said.

“Our motivation behind BioFarm is the need to discuss the increase in interest in biological and regenerative agriculture that is happening worldwide,” he said.

“Over the last few months and, in particular, 10 days, there seems to be an increased level of scrutiny on the agricultural sector when it comes to emissions.

“Yes, the agricultural sector – like all other sectors, has emissions – and they will need to be addressed but agriculture is being blamed for so much, and the proposed solutions are missing the target.”

The solution may be much simpler than people or policy makers think, he said.

“What if we look at the science behind what soil biology is and invest in farmers to be an integral part of the solution so that through knowledge sharing and practical application in the field, soil health in increased?

“If we do that, as an indirect consequence, biodiversity increases, emissions, water pollution, and flooding decreases – ultimately leading to carbon sequestration, and climate-change mitigation.”

This is the fourth annual BioFarm event, which aims to encourage farmers in Ireland to get on board with new methods.

The conference will run until Friday November 12.

More than 25 renowned Irish and international speakers will present to delegates across the week, including experts from Australia, New Zealand, Uganda, the US and the UK.