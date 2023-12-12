Progress on reopening the market in China to Irish beef exports has been welcomed by independent TD Carol Nolan.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Martin Heydon recently hosted a delegation from the General Administration of Customs (GACC) from China.

It follows a decision by Chinese authorities to suspend Irish beef exports after confirmation of a single case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) being detected in a ten-year-old cow.

The case was identified during the department’s on-going systematic surveillance of fallen animals at knackeries.

The animal did not enter the food or feed chain and there are no public health risks associated with this occurrence.

Beef exports

Beef shipments from Ireland to China had only resumed in January, after they had previously been suspended in May 2020, following the confirmation by DAFM of “an isolated case of atypical BSE”.

Deputy Nolan said that she has been informed by Minister Heydon that all “necessary steps” are being taken to ensure that market access is promptly restored.

“While this issue appeared to have fallen off the radar somewhat, I do want to welcome and acknowledge the constructive efforts being made by Minister Heydon, and the team at the department of agriculture, to have this issue resolved as quickly as possible.

“It is absolutely vital that we maintain the reputational integrity of Ireland’s world class animal health surveillance system so that the beef export market to China worth at least €40 million is protected,” she said.

“We have the best farmers in the world and our produce is first class, right across all agri-food sectors.

“Preserving that privileged status demands that we accord these issues significant levels of urgency.

“Hopefully the Chinese delegation will now be able to sign-off on renewing open access to China’s markets as soon as possible,” Nolan added.