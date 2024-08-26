With an extensive application window running from March to October, ProClova XL is the new clover-safe herbicide which kills key weeds in newly sown leys and established grassland.

Manufactured by Corteva Agriscience and new to the Irish market, ProClova XL:

Kills key weeds in newly sown leys, notably chickweed, fat-hen, redshank and seedling docks;

Delivers the highest and most reliable level of control of docks in established grassland where clover preservation is key;

Can be used on grass leys that contain red clover if applied in the year after establishment.

“ProClova XL comes in a twin pack, featuring two bottles within each box purchased,” said Chris Maughan, weed control specialist and technical manager of Whelehan Crop Protection, which distributes ProClova XL in Ireland.

“ProClova is the weedkiller while the XL is the Adjuvant which helps to improve herbicide application and performance – so it’s essential that both of these products are used together,” he added.

ProClova XL contains two active ingredients – the award-winning Rinskor and amidosulfuron – which, when used together, provides the widest spectrum of weed control in new sown leys. ProClova XL comes in a twin pack

Rinskor’s reduced ecological profile and low dose rate when compared to many other herbicides has earned it several awards.

Pastures that were reseeded last autumn couldn’t be treated with a post-emergent herbicide due to the wet weather, which in turn led to heavy weed infestation. Hopefully, this will not be repeated over the coming weeks and months.

“ProClova XL will be the ideal product of choice this autumn. The wide range of weeds controlled includes chickweed, docks and other annual weeds, including fat-hen, red dead nettle, redshank and fumitory.

“Killing docks at the seedling stage is vital. This will ensure a total kill and also prevent the docks from establishing a deep taproot,” Chris said.

Getting the timing right

Clover with trifoliate leaves

It’s really important to target this spray when the weeds are small, six to eight weeks after reseeding.

This ensures a more effective kill of the weed. ProClova XL should be applied when the grass is at the tillering stage and the clover has three trifoliate leaves.

Autumn reseeding

Ideally, reseeding should take place by the first week of September. Where reseeds may be sown in the late autumn, it may be difficult to apply herbicide afterwards due to deteriorating ground conditions.

Such reseeding will reduce farmers’ ability to apply a post-emergence spray and to permit grazing on the sward.

As Teagasc notes, shorter daylight hours and lower temperatures will also reduce seed germination.

Therefore, it’s vitally important to target these weeds early the following spring, especially docks.

If docks are allowed to establish themselves, they will produce a large tap root, which makes them harder to kill in subsequent years.

The benefits of ProClovaXL

Use ProClova XL on newly sown leys to ensure grass and clover establish and dominate the sward;

Improve the productivity of established grass and clover swards so that you have more and better quality forage without the docks;

Also benefit from great control of other problem weeds – buttercups, dandelions, hogweed and cow parsley.

A post-emergent spray should be targeted

approximately six to eight

weeks after reseeding

Applying ProClova XL

Always apply ProClova with XL adjuvant;

Target weeds at the correct growth stage, if you have topped the weeds wait for sufficient regrowth before spraying;

Apply with at least 75% drift reducing nozzles;

DO NOT apply this product to land parcels where an intersecting watercourse is present;

When applying to land parcels where other types of watercourses are present, respect an unsprayed buffer zone of 3m to these watercourses;

Apply to actively growing weeds, ensure applications are made where temperatures exceed 8°C for three days prior to spraying and three days post-spraying;

One application per calendar year;

Apply with 200L water/ha;

Good safety on white clover – there is an initial check on growth – but it is quickly overturn;

Stock grazing can resume seven days after application, there is a 21-day cutting interval;

Rainfast in one hour;

Each ProClova XL co-pack treats 3ha (7.4ac) of newly sown leys or 2ha (5ac) when applying to established grassland;

ProClova XL can also be applied at a higher use of rate once the newly sewn ley has reached 90% ground cover.

Scan the QR code for best practice guidelines