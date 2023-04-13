Waterford Ross Mart hosted the sale of 65 freshly calved British Friesian heifers on Monday (March 10), with an average sale price of €2,100 achieved.

The sale was the annual production sale of John Murphy, Kilegney, Clonroche, Co. Wexford.

John operates a 150-cow spring-calving British Friesian herd, with average production of 6,800L at 4.01% fat and 3.40% protein.

All the heifers included in the sale were tuberculosis (TB)-tested on January 16, and were also vaccinated for Leptospirosis (Lepto) and Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis (IBR).

All the heifers in the sale were stockbull-bred, with John purchasing stockbulls from top herds from across the country.

Sires of the heifers include Ballynagrana Meine Lad 2, Ballynagrana Cuddy Reeks 3, Clogheraily Shane 2796 and Clogheraily Shane 2752.

Due to the stockbulls being used, none of the heifers have an economic breeding index (EBI).

Waterford Ross

Speaking to Agriland, Richard Kirwan, the mart manager at Waterford Ross, described the sale as a great success.

He said there was a strong trade for all the heifers on offer, with buyers from as far as Northern Ireland and Cork buying on the day.

According to Kirwan, a large number of farmers were purchasing two and three heifers at the sale, despite the softening of milk prices that has occurred in recent months. This heifer sold for €2,500 This heifer sold for €2,400 This heifer sold for €2,400 Images: Waterford Ross Mart