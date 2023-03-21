Taaffe Auctions conducted its 140th Carnaross dairy sale at Carnaross Mart with 170 head on offer at Co. Meath-based mart on Wednesday (March 15).

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe described the trade as very brisk from start to finish, with keen competition from buyers around the ring and online.

Animals from Michael and Richard McDonnell’s Cannontown herd in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth have – on many occasions – commanded the top price at these monthly Carnaross Dairy Sales, and did so again this week.

Taaffe Auctions

Top price of the sale at 3,800gns was Lot 37, Cannontown Modesty Dellia, fresh on her second lactation since January 30, and milking 41L. Lot 37: Cannontown Modesty Dellia

Image: Taaffe Auctions

This Siemers Modesty Hail daughter gave 8,131kg of milk at 3.86% fat 3.44% protein in her first lactation and was purchased by Co. Galway breeders.

A total of eight animals sold for or over 3,000gns.

The second highest price of 3,550gns went to Lot 28, Ballivor YKS Helen, from Paul Feeney’s Ballivor herd.

Freshly calved since January and milking 33L this Sterk Kyteman daughter was purchased by a Co. Meath breeder.

Paul feeney also claimed the third high price on the day for Lot 27, Ballivor Chilton Ennis, a daughter of Peak Chilton who calved in January and was giving 35L.

Her dam and grand-dam had yields in excess of 12,000kg. She was purchased by a Co. Meath farmer.

Speaking Agriland, Michael Taaffe said: “The trade was brisk throughout the sale and right to the end with 130 head forward and the final five lots in the ring sold over 2,220gns and the very last animal catalogued selling for 2,400gns.”

Upcoming sales

Taaffe Auctions returns to Dungannon on Thursday (March 23) with 50 freshly calved heifers and cows on offer, along with 24 heifer calves.

On Friday (March 24) attention will be turned to Midd Tipp Mart, with 70 calved heifers and cows on offer.

Speaking to Agriland, Ray Hunt from Doyle, Hunt and Hunt said: “After the overwhelming success of last month’s sale, we are proud to announce our Inaugural Dairy Show and Sale.”

The sale will consist of 70 calved heifers and cows in-milk, along with in-calf heifers, maiden heifers and in-calf cows.

This sale will take place on Friday at 11:30a.m at Mid Tipp Mart, Thurles.

Judging is to commence at 10:30a.m, with show categories on the day are as follows:

Overall Dairy champion;

Reserve Champion;

Best Cow;

Best group of maidens;

Top price on the day.