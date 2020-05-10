Prices: First-rate Friesian calves sell to €128/head at Kilkenny Mart

Some 200 calves were on offer at Kilkenny Mart on Tuesday last, May 5. The mart’s auctioneer George Candler noted that there was a steady trade for calves at the venue.

He also noted that there was a good range of strong calves for sale on the day.

Better-quality Friesian calves were reported to sell for €70/head to €128/head, while plainer Friesian calves went under the hammer at €37/head to €70/head.

A number of continental calves – both male and female – were on offer, with continental bulls making €110/head to €345/head. Heifer continental calves sold at €85-290/head.

Looking at the dairy-cross calves on offer, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford-cross bulls made €75-320/head, while Angus and Hereford-cross heifers sold for €60/head to €280/head.

Beef price increase

Commenting on the latest market updates, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Livestock Committee chairman Brendan Golden said the re-opening of burger and manufacturing outlets and an increase in live exports are combining to lift the trade.

“Factories have increased the base price for some steers and heifers by between 10c/kg to 15c/kg in places over the last week, with some finishers commanding a base price of €3.55/3.60/kg,” he said.

In general, the base price has moved from €3.40/kg for steers and heifers to €3.45/3.50/kg with some deals at €3.55-3.60/kg.

He said in-spec finished cattle are gone very tight and factories are having to pay more to get stock. The chairman also said cow prices are up 20c to 30c/kg in places.

“Last week some factories were offering as low as €2.50/kg for P and O-grade cows. This stock has achieved €2.70 and €2.80/kg in some plants this week with immediate purchase and slaughter, reflecting the strong demand from burger and manufacturing plants.”

The live trade has also driven on young bull prices, together with much tighter supplies, the chairman added. R and U-grade bulls are making €3.50-3.60/kg, Golden said.