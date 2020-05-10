New chairman and vice-chairs appointed to the AgriSearch board

The board of AgriSearch, the farmer-funded research and innovation body, has seen a number of changes made, with a new chairman and two vice-chairmen being appointed.

Chairman

Seamus McCaffrey has taken up the role of chairman of AgriSearch. The Co. Tyrone native, is a professional chartered accountant specialising in taxation in the agricultural sector for clients on the island of Ireland.

He has a wide experience of corporate governance. He is currently a board member of South West College and a team leader for Business in the Community Northern Ireland.

In his role, Seamus will chair the board’s work on the future strategic direction of AgriSearch at a pivotal and intensely challenging time for agriculture.

Vice-chairman

Former chairman, John Henning, continues to serve on the AgriSearch board as senior vice-chairman. Following a career in agricultural banking, he now holds a number of senior positions within the UK agricultural industry.

Advertisement

Henning is currently a director of the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock (CIEL); national chairman of Lantra Northern Ireland; vice-chairman of Countryside Services; trustee of the Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies and a vice-president of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

Henning is also an honorary affiliate of the North of Ireland Veterinary Association.

Peter Morrow becomes the new vice-chairman. From a dairy farming background in Co. Down, Morrow moved into TV before founding his own marketing communications business in 1985.

This business now offers a range of creative services to leading agri-food brands and clients in the public and private sectors.