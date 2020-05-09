Next live cattle shipment to Algeria confirmed

The next shipment of up to 1,200 bulls and bullocks will set sail for Algeria next weekend, it has been confirmed.

It will be the second boatload organised by Wicklow-based company Roundwood Park Livestock.

Following a meeting between Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine officials and the live export promoter earlier today, Saturday, May 9, it was confirmed that the shipment is expected to depart for the North African country next weekend.

In a statement a spokesperson for Minister Creed outlined that market access to the Algerian market for livestock has been “hard fought for” by the department.

Every effort is being made to assist the trade whilst ensuring our high standards, and those required of us by the Algerian authorities, are met.

“The department briefs live exporters on a continuous basis on matters pertaining to standards and animal welfare.

“Today’s meeting was a useful opportunity to help ensure that the future trade of livestock between Ireland and Algeria can continue and build into the future,” the spokesperson said.

Horned animals

Department officials also reiterated a number of points in terms of what is expected in the context of animal welfare and safety in transport – in particular its stance of not allowing horned animals to be ship-loaded for transport.

“It is important that exporters and farmers are fully aware of what is expected of the department, by export markets from the livestock we trade.

“All points were agreed to by the exporter,” the statement concluded.

Payment delays alleviated

As the sailing of the second shipment approaches, concern over some delays regarding payment for cattle shipped on the first consignment has alleviated.

Earlier this week AgriLand was informed that, after waiting a number of weeks for payment for cattle shipped to Algeria on April 16, affected farmers have now been paid in full.