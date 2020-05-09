Checklist for shearers and farmers produced during Covid-19

An industry checklist has been produced to ensure that shearers, wool handlers and farmers work in partnership to keep everyone operating at safe distances this year.

It will not be business as usual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and everyone must be extra vigilant to keep safe, while also ensuring that animal welfare is protected.

Checklist

Actions listed include:

The availability of handwashing facilities;

Maintaining 2m separation between persons; and

Avoiding having visitors or children on-farm during shearing.

The objective of the list is to ensure practical measures are being put in place to allow shearing to continue, whilst protecting everyone’s safety.

It can be viewed in full here.

Working together

“Industry partners have been working together to provide support to farmers, shearers and contractors for the season ahead,” Gareth Jones, head of producer marketing at Ulster Wool said.

“The outcome and response from the industry so far has been fantastic, as a large number of shearers, wool handlers and contractors have already listed their details on the Shearing Register.

With the process of connecting people across the UK underway, these new measures aim to keep everyone involved in shearing safe, by using the Shearing Checklist.

Jill Hewitt, National Association of Agricultural Contractors (NAAC) chief executive added: “It will inevitably be a slower, more difficult shearing season this year but risks must not be taken and co-operation, collaboration and patience will be vital.

Industry organisations are encouraging farmers to get in touch with their usual contractor to organise their shearing but to be prepared that the season may be longer than in a ‘normal’ year.

“We are likely to have a shortage of shearers and careful planning will be essential to make certain that, when shearers are on-farm, the process of handling sheep and shearing is efficient and that everyone works together to make the process run as smoothly as possible.”