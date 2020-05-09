Turf cutting cannot proceed on Bord na Móna lands

It has been advised that licensed turf cutting cannot recommence on Bord na Móna bogs over 30ha at this time – despite the turf-cutting season being in full swing on privately-owned bogs.

Semi-state company Bord na Móna has provided additional clarity on the matter following recent developments relating to its peat extraction operations for the 2020 season.

Earlier this week, Bord na Móna confirmed that its applications for ‘leave to apply for substituted consent’ – the first stage in the company’s process to get permission to carry out this season’s peat harvest – have been granted by An Bord Pleanála (ABP).

The company had been prevented from harvesting peat this season as a result of a High Court ruling in September 2019 which struck down the peat regulations enacted in January of last year.

Following the announcement, Bord na Móna welcomed the decision by ABP – which relates to the harvesting of peat on bogs over 30ha – and stated that it will help sustain peat supplies to Derrinlough Briquette Factory in Co. Offaly, Bord na Móna’s horticulture business and help the company to meet its reduced peat requirement for Edenderry Power Station.

Fuel concerns

While the decision now allows Bord na Móna to commence its formal ‘substitute consent’ application process; and to commence its pre-harvesting preparations, the cutting of turf on Bord na Móna bogs remains at a standstill.

The turf-cutting impasse on Bord na Móna bogs is causing significant concern among thousands of people – located throughout the country – who are dependent on turf from these bogs as their main source of domestic fuel.

In a further statement on the matter, a spokesperson for Bord na Móna said: “Bord na Móna is in the unique position of being the only peat extraction operator to be already licensed and regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Advertisement

“In a case last year, the High Court ruled that, in the absence of primary legislation providing an alternative mechanism for compliance with European environmental law, all peat extraction operations on bogs over 30ha require planning permission.

“Following this ruling the company applied to An Bord Pleanála, for ‘leave to apply for substitute consent’ for the company’s remaining operational bogs.

“Bord na Móna’s applications for ‘leave to apply for substituted consent’ have now [as of Tuesday, May 5] been granted by An Bord Pleanála.

“The decision also means we can now finalise our applications and commence the ‘substitute consent’ application process.

The statement concludes with the following:

Notwithstanding this positive signal from ABP, our advice is that this does not mean licenced turf cutting can recommence on Bord na Móna lands.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further updates on this developing story…