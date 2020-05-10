Early payments under Organic Farming Scheme commence

The early commencement of balancing payments on the Organic Farming Scheme has been announced by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

The balancing payments will see over €1 million paid to 1,200 farmers. These payments are being made two weeks earlier than last year.

The minister stated: “I am delighted to commence these balancing payments to organic farmers ahead of schedule.

Payments of over €1 million under this scheme will commence issuing to 1,200 organic farmers from today.

“Just like the early payment of the GLAS balancing money, getting this money directly info farmer’s pockets is a key part of our Covid-19 response and will help to improve cashflow on Irish farms.’’

Advertisement

50% increase in organics

The minister added that the scheme is a key support measure to assist organic farmers in responding to the increasing consumer demand for organically produced food.

“Supporting the organic sector has been a key strategy of this Government and our Rural Development Plan organic farming scheme has resulted in a 50% increase in land farmed organically in Ireland.

“There is now over 74,000ha farmed organically and our 2019-2025 strategy for the orrganic sector has ambitious plans for its future development,” the minister said.

At present, there are 1,530 organic farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme and annual payments under the Scheme amount to approximately €10 million.