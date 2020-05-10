Residential roadside farm with river frontage for sale in 2 lots in Co. Galway

A very fine residential roadside farm on 33.5ac with river frontage is on the market for sale, located at Newtown, Abbeyknockmoy, Co. Galway – through Mullery Auctioneers.

Furthermore, the property has the benefit of a bog at Abbert bog.

The roadside farm is located adjacent to the Newtown National School, a GAA pitch, a church and a community centre.

Moreover, it is around 1 mile from Abbeyknockmoy Village with all its facilities; approximately 10 minutes’ drive from the M17 motorway; 8 miles from Tuam Town; 10 miles from Athenry Town; and 17 miles from Galway City.

‘Fattening qualities’

The residential farm at Newtown is for sale in two lots. Lot 1 comprises the residence of 0.5ac; while lot 2 extends to approximately 33ac with substantial road frontage and river frontage to the Abbert River.

The entire farm has been tilled in recent years with about 16.5ac at present in grass and the balance in stubble. The lands are all in one division, well maintained and “renowned for their fattening qualities”.

Advertisement Furthermore, there is a variety of outbuildings present, including: A slatted shed;

A four-bay hay barn;

A cattle crush; and

Other useful out-offices.

Reverting back to lot 1, it comprises a two-storey, extended, detached residence. It is described by the auctioneers as “well maintained”.

The first floor interior comprises: a porch; a hall; a living room; a kitchen; a utility room; a bedroom; and a bathroom.

The second floor includes three bedrooms and a shower room. In addition, further amenities include oil-fired central heating.

Virtual tour

According to the auctioneers: “The sale of this excellent property represents a great opportunity to acquire a fine residential property in a convenient location to the motorway and Galway City.”

The two lots at Newtown are for price on application.

Further information, as well as video comprising a Matterport virtual tour, can be found online.