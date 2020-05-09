Man dies following farm accident in Co. Cork

A man has died following a farm accident in Co. Cork this evening, Saturday, May 9.

It is believed that the man in question was gored by a bull.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí in Ballinhassig are investigating a farming accident that occurred at Ballinaloughy, Ballinhassig, Co. Cork this afternoon, Saturday, May 9.

At approximately 5:40pm one man was injured on a farm and removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

It is understood that the man died from his injuries.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said that the authority is aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.

Man killed in Antrim crash involving tractor

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor in Ballymena, Co. Antrim.

The serious two-vehicle collision happened on the Cullybackey Road, Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 5.

Inspector Rory Bradley said: “Shortly after 3:15pm, it was reported that a motorcycle and a tractor were involved in the incident.

One man was taken to hospital for his injuries, but sadly lost his life. Another man was also taken to hospital for his injuries.

The Cullybackey Road was closed in both directions between the junctions with the Tressan Road and the Woodtown Road for several hours.

Inspector Bradley added: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and captured the incident on their dashcam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1001 05/05/20.”