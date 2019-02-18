Pressure remains on pig price as feed costs ‘show signs’ of dip

There are some signs of a reduction in pig feed prices but pressure is also mounting on processors for a rise in pig price, according to Tom Hogan, chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Pig Committee.

Hogan explained that that ingredients for pig feed have come back in price and said: “Over the next couple of weeks, we would be asking all farmers to be putting pressure on their compounders to reduce feed.

Farmers who are shopping around for feed are noticing major price differences.

Hogan explained that the IFA recently had a meeting with Rosderra Meats – the largest pork processing company in Ireland.

The meeting took place on Monday, February 11, in the Mullingar Park Hotel, Co. Westmeath, and Hogan said it was outlined at the meeting that hopes are mounting the Chinese market will improve.

Hogan added that markets were quite positive in January but went backwards for the month of Feburary.

On a more positive note, numbers in the factory seemed to have tightened up a bit and the surplus is gone.

“The kill is back almost 3,000 pigs over the last couple of weeks,” according to Hogan.

Concluding, the IFA pig chairman said: “The reality of the situation is that pig farmers are on their last legs and are struggling to get feed paid for.”

4c/kg price difference

Speaking to AgriLand, IFA Pigs Committee representative, Oliver Leddy, has called for factories in Northern Ireland to be allowed to used the full Bord Bia logo on all pork produced from Republic of Ireland pigs slaughtered in their plants.

He explained that factories in Northern Ireland are offering 4c/kg more for Irish pigs than factories in the south are.

Monaghan pig farmer, Frank Brady, also has expressed concerns on the prolonged pig price pressure. He said: “Processors don’t seem to realise what Irish pig farmers are going through.”