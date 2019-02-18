Auction report: Fleet of trailers goes ‘under the hammer’

Cheffins held an ‘on-site’ farm machinery auction in Cambridgeshire (England) earlier this month – on February 5.

It was run on behalf of BC & DM of Risely (Manea).

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.