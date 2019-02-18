Bord Bia announces plans to attend 33 trade fairs in 14 markets

More than 150 Irish companies will get the opportunity to showcase their produce to international buyers in overseas trade shows to be organised by Bord Bia in 2019.

The news comes as Bord Bia has today (Monday, February 18) announced its schedule of 33 international trade shows for 2019 across meat, organic foods, seafood, beverages and food service industries.

According to a statement from Bord Bia, priority markets for Irish exports have been identified with a year-long schedule aimed at raising the profile of – and winning international business for – Ireland’s food and drink industry in 14 key markets across Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Commenting on the announcement, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said: “Trade fairs offer significant opportunities for Irish companies to meet potential customers, build trade relationships and network with purchasing decision makers from around the world.

For Bord Bia, trade fairs are strategically important to extending the reach of Irish food globally by giving Irish companies access to key decision makers in overseas markets.

As the Irish food and drink industry looks to diversify and expand into new markets, Bord Bia will showcase Irish companies in new markets across each continent by attending new trade fairs in Vietnam, the Philippines and South Korea.

This week, Bord Bia is exhibiting at Gulfood (February 17 to 21) in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year marks Bord Bia’s ninth year at Gulfood with this year’s show expected to attract 5,000 exhibitors and close to 100,000 visitors from 185 countries.

At the event, Bord Bia’s stand will provide a platform for 12 Irish food companies to engage with local and international buyers.

In 2018, the value of Irish exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached €54 million.

Bord Bia has identified the UAE as both a major gateway market to the Middle East and North Africa and as one of 15 priority markets for both Irish dairy and prepared consumer foods.

Plans for 2019

In 2019, Bord Bia will lead Irish food and drink companies at four new trade fairs in 2019: Food and Hotel Expo in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Seoul Food, South Korea; WOFEX, in the Philippine capital, Manila; and Food Ingredients Asia in Bangkok, Thailand.

These markets are currently supported by Bord Bia’s overseas offices in Shanghai and Singapore, while recent ministerial-led trade missions to China, South Korea and Japan helped to establish relationships with high-level stakeholders in the region.

Seoul Food, WOFEX and the Food and Hotel Expo will all feature EU pork and beef promotional stands following the awarding by the EU Commission of €3.16 million to Bord Bia for the promotion of pork and beef in Vietnam, the Philippines and South Korea.

Both South Korea and Vietnam are major importers of beef and Ireland is currently seeking access for Irish beef.