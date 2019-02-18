Auction report: ‘If she’s not blue, she just won’t do!’

Cheffins held an ‘on-site’ farm machinery auction in Cambridgeshire (England) earlier this month – on February 5.

It was run on behalf of BC & DM of Risely (Manea).

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer/sale prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

This 2014 New Holland T7.250 (below) was listed as follows: 50kph; 2013 Zuidberg front linkage (5t) and PTO; cab suspension; air brakes; Continental 650/75 R38 rear and 600/65 R28 front wheels/tyres; 2,754 hours. It sold for £46,000.

This 1999 New Holland TS115 (below) was listed as follows: 30kph; front weight tray; 13.6-38 rear and 340/85 R24 front wheels/tyres; 9,464 hours. It sold for £13,800.

This 1995/1996 Ford / New Holland 7840 (below) was listed as: SLE; 30kph; 480/70 R38 rear and 14.9 R24 front wheels/tyres; 9,568 hours. It sold for £9,000.

This 2012 New Holland T7.210 (below) was listed as: Power Command; 50kph; front linkage and PTO; air brakes; cab suspension; Michelin 520/85 R42 rear and 16.9 R30 front wheels/tyres; 6,638 hours. It sold for £31,800.

This 2009 New Holland T6080 (below) was listed as: Range Command; 30kph; 460/85 R38 rear and 14.9 R28 front wheels/tyres; ‘on farm from new’; 7,262 hours. It sold for £24,000.