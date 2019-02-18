Pig AI company announces events in Tyrone, Cavan and Cork

Elite Sires Ltd, in conjunction with DanBred, has announced it is hosting three information events that will be open for all pig farmers to attend.

The event is titled ‘The Greatest Danish Roadshow’ and there will be a chance for attendees to win a trip for two to Denmark on each night of the road show.

March 5 – Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown Co. Tyrone;

March 6 – The Cavan Crystal Hotel, Cavan, Co. Cavan;

March 7 – The Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. The times and dates of the road show are as follows:

The event will commence at 6:00pm each evening and there will be a pig on a spit for attendees also.

Those interested, are urged to register before attending the event and can do so by contacting Elite Sires Ltd before Friday, March 1, as availability of spaces is said to be limited.

Advertisement

There will be a number of industry personnel speaking on each of the nights. The introduction and welcome will be given by Alan Shepherd, managing director, Elite Sires Ltd.

Next, there will be a discussion on the new DanBred structure and future plans by both Peter Thompsen regional manager and Uffe Jensen area manager at Elite Sires Ltd.

Maxime Sergent of IMV technologies, France, will deliver a presentation on innovation in semen production.

Hans Bundgaard from DVM and is certified in Swine Health Management will be speaking on farrowing house management of healthcare and veterinary.