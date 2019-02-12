Premiere of ‘A True Taste of Kerrygold’ kicks off new global campaign

Kerrygold is placing Ireland’s farming families at the fore of a major new global campaign that will reach over 36 million people worldwide in a bid to “take the Kerrygold brand to new heights”.

The digital campaign – entitled ‘A True Taste of Kerrygold’ – puts Ireland’s grass-fed family farming system firmly in the spotlight, highlighting the tradition of Irish dairy as part of a major global expansion drive for Ireland’s largest food exports.

The campaign will roll out globally, including Ireland, the UK, the US and Germany.

According to brand owner Ornua, Germany is a strong market for the label, where a block of Kerrygold butter sells faster than any other food brand on supermarket shelves.

The Irish brand is also the number two butter brand in the large-scale US market where it has enjoyed double-digit volume growth for over 10 years.

Ornua attributes the success of its brand’s products to the “unique taste and quality of Irish dairy that is derived from the milk of Ireland’s grass-fed cows”, produced by dedicated Irish family farmers.

Butter fans are out in force for our preview of ‘ A True Taste of Kerrygold’ global campaign in the beautiful @StellaRathmines 💚 #kerrygold pic.twitter.com/4IoZRpnylt — Kerrygold Ireland (@KerrygoldIRL) February 12, 2019

Three Irish farming families play a starring role in this new campaign – the Clearys from Waterford, the McKennas from Monaghan and the Crowleys from west Cork.

These families “tell the story of the dedication and passion it takes to deliver the world class milk that makes Kerrygold so successful”, Ornua claims.

TV broadcaster Angela Scanlon and renowned chef Paul Flynn graced the green carpet in Dublin today (Tuesday, February 12) with the three farming families for the global premier.

Commenting on the campaign, Roisin Hennerty, managing director of Ornua Foods, said:

“This new global campaign is a stand-out moment for Kerrygold on the world stage and a celebration of the daily dedication and commitment of farmers throughout Ireland which underpins its success.

For decades Kerrygold has been synonymous with the benefits of grass-fed dairy and has authentically told the story of Irish dairy farming to the world.

Hennerty highlighted the importance of the brand, claiming that it has “always been an intrinsic part of Irish identity”.

“It is owned by a community of Irish farming families who have passed down their farming values and methods from generation to generation,” she added.