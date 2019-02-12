Which brands come top of the UK combine harvester market?
Claas is the top-selling combine harvester brand (for new machine sales/registrations) in the UK – by quite some margin.
That’s according to data from the UK-based AEA (Agricultural Engineers Association).
It has released figures relating to sales for the 2017 season; the data covers registrations from September 2016 until August 2017.
Why, you might ask, are we revealing the brand-by-brand figures for 2017 (rather than 2018)? Official bodies are not permitted to release such data due to EU competition regulations until a full 12 months have elapsed.
The data shows that Claas sold (registered) 263 new combine harvesters, accounting for 48% of the market.
Next up, but quite a way behind, was New Holland. It sold (registered) 136 new machines (equating to a market share of 25%) during the same period.
In third position was John Deere. It sold (registered) 91 new combine harvesters, accounting for 17% of the overall market.
In fourth place was Case IH with sales (registrations) of 25 new machines (5%). Interestingly, the combined CNH (Case New Holland) figure was 161 units (29%).
AGCO (encompassing brands such as Massey Ferguson and Fendt) notched up sales (registrations) of 23 new combine harvesters (4% of the overall market).
The ‘others’ category accounted for eight units (circa 1%). A total of 546 new machines were sold (registered) during the period.
Bear in mind that these percentages may not add up exactly to 100%, due to rounding off of individual figures.
This table (below) shows the information more clearly.
- Claas: 263 units (48%);
- New Holland: 136 units (25%);
- John Deere: 91 units (17%);
- Case IH: 25 units (5%);
- AGCO: 23 units (4%);
- Others: 8 units (1%);
- Total: 546 units (100%).
Elsewhere, the AEA recently reported that 12,102 new agricultural tractors were registered in the UK last year (2018).
That figure was approximately 1% higher than the total for 2017. In fact, it was the largest annual figure in four years.