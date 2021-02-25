Pottinger expands Irish team with new appointment

Agricultural machinery giant Pottinger has announced the latest addition to its Irish team with the recent appointment of James Buckley to its Aftersales and Sales Promotion department.

Hailing from Co. Cork, James graduated from IT Tralee with an Honours Degree in Agricultural Engineering Management.

He has since taken up a variety of positions and has spent many years traveling the globe in service and product support roles.

With a keen interest in agricultural mechanisation James brings a “wealth of experience and knowledge to his new position” with Pottinger, the machinery manufacturer says.

Diarmuid Claridge, managing director of Pottinger Ireland, commented on the new appointment, stating:

“Pottinger is a company that values proximity to its customers and prides itself upon quality machines but also quality backup and support.

“Ireland is a very important market for us and we want our customers to experience the best aftersales support.

Having James join our team brings increased strength and value to the services we provide to our dealers and customers.

“James’s extensive knowledge, expertise, and passion for agricultural will be pivotal in our continued development, growth and success in Ireland,” the managing director concluded.