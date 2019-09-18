Poll: Do you think the beef protests should be discontinued?

AgriLand is seeking your opinion on a timely poll. We’re asking if you believe that the beef protests should stop; and that normal processing activity should resume at all factories around the country. Here’s your chance to make your opinion count; simply complete this poll (below):

Despite all major farming organisations agreeing on a deal following the second round of beef talks at the weekend, a number of individuals have continued to protest outside meat processing plants nationwide.

The immediate introduction of a new bonus of 8c/kg for steers and heifers aged between 30-36 months, which meet all non-age related existing in-spec criteria, and which up to now have not received any bonus;

An immediate increase of two thirds of the current in-spec for steers and heifers from 12c/kg to 20c/kg;

The introduction of a new in-spec bonus of 12c/kg for steers and heifers under-30 months in the categories of grade O- and fat score 4+ which currently does not qualify for any bonus;

The in-spec 70-day residency requirement will be reduced to 60 days on the last farm;

Bord Bia will develop a Beef Market Price Index Model based on three components – cattle price index, beef market price index (retail and wholesale) and an offal price indicator, which will be introduced the week commencing September 16;

An immediate scientific review of the Quality Payment Grid by Teagasc, the first stage of the review, a desk-top analysis of the pricing structure of the grid on the basis of meat yield/conformation, to be completed by the end of October;

The establishment of a Beef Market Taskforce. The agreement focuses on, what it calls, “immediate benefits” for farmers, which involves a number of interventions for beef producers. The following interventions have been agreed:

Additionally, strand two of the agreement, entitled “Strategic Structural Reforms”, sets out strategic measures which seek to address “structural imbalances” in the beef sector.