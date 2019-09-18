Poll: Do you think the beef protests should be discontinued?

Poll: Do you think the beef protests should be discontinued?

AgriLand is seeking your opinion on a timely poll. We’re asking if you believe that the beef protests should stop; and that normal processing activity should resume at all factories around the country. Here’s your chance to make your opinion count; simply complete this poll (below):

Do you think the beef protests should be discontinued?

Loading ... Loading ...

Despite all major farming organisations agreeing on a deal following the second round of beef talks at the weekend, a number of individuals have continued to protest outside meat processing plants nationwide.

The agreement focuses on, what it calls, “immediate benefits” for farmers, which involves a number of interventions for beef producers. The following interventions have been agreed:
  • The immediate introduction of a new bonus of 8c/kg for steers and heifers aged between 30-36 months, which meet all non-age related existing in-spec criteria, and which up to now have not received any bonus;
  • An immediate increase of two thirds of the current in-spec for steers and heifers from 12c/kg to 20c/kg;
  • The introduction of a new in-spec bonus of 12c/kg for steers and heifers under-30 months in the categories of grade O- and fat score 4+ which currently does not qualify for any bonus;
  • The in-spec 70-day residency requirement will be reduced to 60 days on the last farm;
  • Bord Bia will develop a Beef Market Price Index Model based on three components – cattle price index, beef market price index (retail and wholesale) and an offal price indicator, which will be introduced the week commencing September 16;
  • An immediate scientific review of the Quality Payment Grid by Teagasc, the first stage of the review, a desk-top analysis of the pricing structure of the grid on the basis of meat yield/conformation, to be completed by the end of October;
  • The establishment of a Beef Market Taskforce.

Additionally, strand two of the agreement, entitled “Strategic Structural Reforms”, sets out strategic measures which seek to address “structural imbalances” in the beef sector.

CLASSIFIED ADVERTS

Agriland Poll
Loading Next Story