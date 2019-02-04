Poland to introduce 24-hour monitoring of slaughterhouses

Poland is to introduce 24-hour monitoring of slaughterhouses and animal transport in efforts to ensure transparency “from field to table”.

Stricter regulations and a “zero-tolerance” policy regarding food fraud is also on the cards, according to the Polish Government.

The move comes in the aftermath of controversy surrounding one meat plant in Ostrow Mazawiecka, which was found to be illegally slaughtering sick animals unfit for human consumption.

Following last week’s recall of meat products from the abattoir from 12 EU countries, Minister Ardanowski said that the meat was withdrawn from the market because it came from illegal slaughter, carried out without veterinary supervision, contrary to applicable law.

‘Zero tolerance’

During the talks, it was agreed that the best course of action is a “zero tolerance” option for all those involved.

The minister noted that legal changes being prepared. The new regulations “will eliminate even the temptation to act illegally”, Minister Ardanowski announced.

“Penalties will be tightened, including penalties for ruthless imprisonment, a ban on running a business, and a ban on the profession of veterinary surgeon.

24-hour monitoring of the slaughterhouse and monitoring of animal transport will be introduced. There will also be checks on all intermediaries.