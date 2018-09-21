‘Ploughing 2018’: New-look telehandler from Manitou touches down

This new pivot-steer (articulated) telescopic handler (pictured above) from Manitou is, arguably, one of the machinery highlights at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

The new machine – there is just one model for now – is designated the MLA-T 533-145 V+. Maximum lift height (courtesy of its telescopic boom) is 5.2m; maximum lift capacity is 3.3t.

Muscle is provided by a 143hp, 4.1L Deutz engine. That’s mated to Manitou’s M-Vario Plus – a hydro-mechanical, four-range transmission. Top whack on the road is 40kph.

Thanks to the transmission’s hybrid (CVT) credentials, operators can select a mode whereby engine revs and forward speed can be controlled independently. This might prove useful, for example, when using a hydraulically-powered attachment up front.

Boom suspension appears on the list of extra-cost options, along with other fitments.

In related news, Manitou Group – which encompasses not only the Manitou brand but others (including Gehl and Mustang) – unveiled a new R&D (Research & Development) test centre in Ancenis, France, earlier this year.

It will apparently improve the group’s ability to “perform endurance and durability tests on its products”.

Other handlers/loaders

Regular readers will know that AgriLand was on-site in the run-up to this week’s event (at Screggan – close to Tullamore, Co. Offaly) to photograph and preview new tractors and machinery at ‘Ploughing 2018’.

We also reported on new handlers and loading shovels on-site (including the aforementioned offering from Manitou).