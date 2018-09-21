Cool unsettled weekend in store
The current cool, unsettled weather is set to continue through the weekend, according to Met Eireann, but dry conditions are expected from Monday if current indications persist.
It will be a cool and blustery day today (Friday, September 21), with sunny spells and scattered showers, the national meteorological office says.
Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the west and north-west, but they will be more isolated in southern and eastern coastal areas and they will largely die out this evening.
Tonight will be mainly dry, with clear spells, but a few isolated showers will occur along northern coasts.
Some mist patches will form overnight, while cloud will increase from the south-west, bringing outbreaks of rain to the south-west by morning.
Minimum temperatures will drop to 5° to 8°, in mostly light westerly breezes, fresh along northern coasts.
Drying conditions will vary, and are expected to be generally poor at first, but much better early next week.
Opportunities for spraying will be fairly limited over the coming days due to the generally unsettled conditions. These should improve next week, however.
This situation is likely to improve over the weekend in southern areas at least.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow, Saturday, will be mainly dry at first, but rain in the south-west will extend gradually northeastwards during the course of the morning and afternoon, turning heavy at times in parts of Munster and south Leinster.
However, it will remain dry in many parts of the north and north-west, with just a few isolated showers, Met Eireann forecasts.
It will be cold, with maximum temperatures of just 10° to 13°, in light to moderate mainly east to south-east winds, freshening along southern western coasts.
Winds will be mostly moderate easterly, but it will become very windy along southern, western and some eastern coasts.
Outlook
Sunday will see widespread rain at first, heavy in places, but it is expected to brighten up gradually from the west during the morning, with sunny spells developing.
A few scattered showers will occur, most of them in the north and north-west.
It will be cold, with maximum temperatures of 10° to 13°, but should be a little milder in the south-east.
Monday should see the start of some mainly dry and settled weather, with sunny spells, but it will be cloudy at times in places, especially in the north and north-west, Met Eireann says.