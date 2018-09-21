Extra heifers push weekly beef kill up 1.3%

Moving from an already high position, the number of cattle slaughtered in export approved beef plants last week climbed by 1.3% or 475 head compared to the previous week, official figures show.

Extra heifers – namely the slaughtering of 848 more heifers – was responsible for this increase, as all of the other main categories of cattle posted decreases.

Young bull throughput dipped by 2.9%; aged bull throughput fell by 10.3%; the cow kill fell by 1.5%; and steers were back 0.6%.