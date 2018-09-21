Extra heifers push weekly beef kill up 1.3%

Extra heifers push weekly beef kill up 1.3%

Moving from an already high position, the number of cattle slaughtered in export approved beef plants last week climbed by 1.3% or 475 head compared to the previous week, official figures show.

Extra heifers – namely the slaughtering of 848 more heifers – was responsible for this increase, as all of the other main categories of cattle posted decreases.

Young bull throughput dipped by 2.9%; aged bull throughput fell by 10.3%; the cow kill fell by 1.5%; and steers were back 0.6%.

Week-on-week beef kill changes (week ending September 16):
  • Young bulls: 2,495 head (-74 head or -2.9%);
  • Bulls: 556 head (-64 head or -10.3%);
  • Steers: 17,025 head (-105 head or -0.6%);
  • Cows: 8,161 head (-123 head or -1.5%);
  • Heifers: 10,105 head (+848 head or +9.2%);
  • Total: 38,447 head (+475 head or +1.3%).

Meanwhile, moving on to the cumulative beef kill for 2018, figures from the Department of Agriculture show that almost 1.25 million cattle have been slaughtered this year – up 42,842 head or 3.6% on the corresponding period in 2017.

Throughput increases were witnessed in the young bull, bull, cow and heifer categories, but steer throughput has declined by 8,339 head or 1.8% – largely due to the rise in bull slaughterings.

Year-on-year beef kill changes:
  • Young bulls: 148,696 head (+12,904 head or +9.5%);
  • Bulls: 23,160 head (+2,676 head or +13.1%);
  • Steers: 453,193 head (-8,339 head or -1.8%);
  • Cows: 275,429 head (+15,148 head or +5.1%);
  • Heifers: 338,106 head (+17,743 head or +5.5%);
  • Total: 1,247,857 head (+42,842 head or +3.6%).
Beef Kill Beef Supplies Department of Agriculture
Loading Next Story