Extra heifers push weekly beef kill up 1.3%
Moving from an already high position, the number of cattle slaughtered in export approved beef plants last week climbed by 1.3% or 475 head compared to the previous week, official figures show.
Extra heifers – namely the slaughtering of 848 more heifers – was responsible for this increase, as all of the other main categories of cattle posted decreases.
Young bull throughput dipped by 2.9%; aged bull throughput fell by 10.3%; the cow kill fell by 1.5%; and steers were back 0.6%.
Meanwhile, moving on to the cumulative beef kill for 2018, figures from the Department of Agriculture show that almost 1.25 million cattle have been slaughtered this year – up 42,842 head or 3.6% on the corresponding period in 2017.
Throughput increases were witnessed in the young bull, bull, cow and heifer categories, but steer throughput has declined by 8,339 head or 1.8% – largely due to the rise in bull slaughterings.
Meanwhile, moving on to the cumulative beef kill for 2018, figures from the Department of Agriculture show that almost 1.25 million cattle have been slaughtered this year – up 42,842 head or 3.6% on the corresponding period in 2017.
Throughput increases were witnessed in the young bull, bull, cow and heifer categories, but steer throughput has declined by 8,339 head or 1.8% – largely due to the rise in bull slaughterings.